Chorley Council also announced that entrance charges would be introduced to help with the upkeep of the venue in future and make it sustainable for the authority to operate.

The local landmark closed in 2020 to allow an ambitious programme of work to be undertaken - both inside and out.

Within the four walls of the Grade I-listed building, changes have been made to the route that people take around the hall, while greater access will also be offered to some of its rooms in order to improve the visitor experience.

However, the most visible change is to the exterior of the iconic attraction, which has had render removed to reveal 17th-century brickwork, unseen for 200 years.

The hall's new look was revealed last year in time for it to stage the G7 Speakers' Summit, hosted by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

But with the full reopening now just around the corner, the Post went to take a closer look at the revamped venue - and recall what it used to look like.

(Latest pictures by Kelvin Stuttard; those taken before the refurb by Neil Cross).

An impressive and much-loved landmark, it was nevertheless due for some TLC by the time it temporarily closed in 2020.

And so the covers went on to allow some painstaking rennovation work to get under way.

The result is seen at its best on a bright day as sunlight illuminates the steamed and repointed original brickwork.

Standing proud overlooking Astley Park.