Published 20th Jul 2025, 13:39 BST
A manhunt is underway to find a man who indecently exposed himself in woodland near a play area in Lancaster.

On Friday at 6.16pm a man was reported to have indecently exposed himself in woodland close to the play area of Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster.

Do you recognise this man? On Friday at 6.16pm a man was reported to have indecently exposed himself in woodland close to the play area of Williamson Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. | Lancs Area Police

A spokesperson for Lancs Area Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with our investigation into an indecent exposure.

“Whilst an investigation is underway and we’ve been making enquiries since it was reported to us, we are now asking for your help.”

Do you recognise this man? | Lancs Area Police

If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help police with their enquiries, contact 101 quoting log 1371 of 18th July or email [email protected].

