Ambulance caught speeding at 100mph on M6

Officers with Cumbria Police pulled the private ambulance over on the northbound carriageway at Penrith after it was spotted speeding between 90mph and 100mph.

Police confirmed the ambulance was on its return leg and was not transporting any passengers or operating blue lights.

Officers discovered the driver was not trained or authorised to utilise exemptions, and were reported for speeding.