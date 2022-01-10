Ambulance caught speeding at 100mph on M6

An ambulance driver was stopped by police after he was caught reaching speeds of up to 100 mph on the M6 last night (Sunday, January 9).

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 10th January 2022, 7:59 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:00 am

Officers with Cumbria Police pulled the private ambulance over on the northbound carriageway at Penrith after it was spotted speeding between 90mph and 100mph.

Police confirmed the ambulance was on its return leg and was not transporting any passengers or operating blue lights.

Officers discovered the driver was not trained or authorised to utilise exemptions, and were reported for speeding.

