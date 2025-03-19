A manhunt is underway after a prisoner being transported to court escaped from a prison van.

Jamie Cooper was being transported to Lancaster Magistrates Court in a GEOAmey prison van on the M55 this morning.

At 8:54am this morning, Lancashire Police received a report of a man absconding from the vehicle.

The exact details of how this was able to happen have not been released.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman however, has confirmed no one was injured in the escape.

The escape happened on the M55 near to Junction 2 - the new Preston Western Distributor Road.

33-year-old Jamie Cooper is from Blackpool.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for help to trace him.

Cooper is 5ft 7in, of a medium build with short, cropped hair and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their enquiries. If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.”

Cooper is known to have links to Blackpool and Bolton.

A police spokesman added: “If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please get in contact with us on 101 quoting log 0237 of 19th March.”