A man who threatened to jump off a pier in Blackpool was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

Crowds gathered near North Pier where the man refused to hand himself over to police in a tense standoff yesterday afternoon.

A cordon was put in place on the Promenade while officers dealt with the man who climbed over the railings and threatened to jump into the sea.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene but the incident was resolved safely with the man taken into custody.

Police at the scene at North Pier, Blackpool. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Lancashire Police said the man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an earlier incident.

He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to the pier, said the force.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “Yesterday we told you about a concern for welfare on North Pier in Blackpool.

“Just to update you: the concern for welfare has now been resolved.

Police at the scene near North Pier in Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Stabbing victim rushed to hospital

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Elizabeth Street at around 10.30am.

Lancashire Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a wound to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of a man with a suspected stab wound to the leg on Elizabeth Street at around 10:30am yesterday (July 2).

“A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

“Anyone with information that can assist our enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting 0398 of July 2.”