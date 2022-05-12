Police were called to reports of an assault in Whalley New Road shortly after 7am on October 7, 2021.

Investigations found defendant Paul Donlin had threatened a man after he was let into a property.

When a second man went to see what was going on, Donlin punched him in the face.

Paul Donlin was jailed for five years following a serious assault inside a house in Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A struggle ensued, during which Donlin kicked the second victim in the head at least two times.

The victim suffered a “2cm cut to his forehead, cuts around his face, two chipped teeth, rib injuries and some hearing loss,” police said.

After the second victim escaped via the front door, Donlin got into a waiting Mercedes where he came across the first man in Cornelian Street.

Donlin threatened to stab the man before leading him back to Whalley New Road.

The 40-year-old then told the man he had ten second to get the other occupants out of the house.

The first victim ran through the house, out of the back door and hid in a nearby garden until police arrived.

Donlin, 40, of Teasel Walk, Morecambe, was arrested and answered no comment to all questions put to him.

Donlin pleaded guilty to Section 20 Assault, two affrays and making off without payment.

He was sentenced to five years in jail at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (May 10).

DC Adele Hassall, of Blackburn CID, said: “Donlin’s conduct … was completely unacceptable and I hope this sentence reflects how seriously Lancashire Police and the courts treat this kind of violent offending.

“Donlin left one man with some very nasty injuries and others, including bystanders, extremely fearful.