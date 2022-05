Lancashire Police stormed a residential address in the Plungington area on Wednesday morning (May 11).

Officers discovered a cannabis farm once they gained access to the property.

“Approximately 150 cannabis plants were seized,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Cannabis plants held up with string could be seen growing in pots in pictures released by police, with silver foil lining the walls for insulation.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.