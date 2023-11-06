Man who left shopkeeper in Blackburn with 2-inch cut on head after attacking him with broom jailed
Alan Marshall tried to sell a mobile phone to the victim after going into a shop in Bank Top on July 27.
The shopkeeper refused to buy the phone from Marshall, believing it might be stolen.
Marshall proceeded to threaten the shopkeeper before arming himself with a broom and striking the victim’s head.
The victim suffered a 2-inch cut on his head which required five staples to close.
Marshall was chased out of the shop by the victim and ran straight in front of an oncoming car which was turning onto Pump Street.
When the driver of the car asked Marshall if he was okay, he ran off.
The 32-year-old handed himself in at Blackburn Town Centre Police Station a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Marshall, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last week and was jailed for 15 months.
Det Chief Tom Farrell, of East CID, said: “This was an appalling offence committed against an innocent man just trying to do his job in serving the community.
“I know the community were rightly outraged by this offence.
“I want to reassure the public that we take offences like this extremely seriously and will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts.”