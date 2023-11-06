Drink-driver found asleep at wheel of van after stopping in live lane on M6 near Chorley
A motorist called the police after spotting a van had stopped in lane three of the M6 near Charnock Richard services at around 1.10am on (Monday (November 6).
The caller initially believed the van had broken down and called the police out of concern for the driver.
Officers attended and subsequently found the driver asleep at the wheel.
He was tested for alcohol and gave a reading of 59 (the legal limit is 35).
A 45-year-old man from Batley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday morning.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Clearly this could have ended with a serious or even fatal collision, so our thanks go to the member of the public who alerted us.
“Drink-driving will not be tolerated and we hope this shows that those who put other motorists in danger will be dealt with robustly and proportionately.”