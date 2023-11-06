A drink-driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel of his van in a live lane on the M6 near Chorley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorist called the police after spotting a van had stopped in lane three of the M6 near Charnock Richard services at around 1.10am on (Monday (November 6).

The caller initially believed the van had broken down and called the police out of concern for the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended and subsequently found the driver asleep at the wheel.

He was tested for alcohol and gave a reading of 59 (the legal limit is 35).

A 45-year-old man from Batley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Clearly this could have ended with a serious or even fatal collision, so our thanks go to the member of the public who alerted us.