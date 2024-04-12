Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who subjected his dad to a “callous” and “violent attack” in Preston has been found guilty of murder.

Austin Duckworth breached his bail conditions when he visited his dad Stephen Duckworth on St George’s Road on August 26, 2023.

The 37-year-old repeatedly punched his father in the head after forcing his way into his home. He then told him he better call an ambulance.

Stephen was able to contact the police and provided an account of what had happened, but he initially declined medical attention.

Austin Duckworth has been found guilty of murdering his father in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 72-year-old called for an ambulance later that same evening after becoming increasingly unwell as the day progressed.

It was subsequently discovered that Stephen had suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain”.

He died from his injuries on October 12. A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Stephen’s death was blunt force head trauma.

Austin Duckworth, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Preston Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on April 16.

Stephen suffered a “devastating bleed to the brain” in the attack and later died in hospital (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Chief Insp Jill Riley, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic case involving the death of a 72-year-old man, in his own home, at the hands of his son.

“Austin Duckworth set about punching his elderly father to the head and face and continued to do so as he fell to his knees and sought to protect himself from the blows with his arms. This was a callous and violent attack and one which left Stephen with non-survivable injuries.

“This is a very rare case where a murder victim was able to provide an account of the attack to the police, which was played to the jury during this trial. This was extremely upsetting for members of Stephen’s family who were present in court, and I must thank them for the way in which they conducted themselves throughout the trial and for the support that they have given to this investigation.