A violent son put a social media “contract” out on his father just days before killing him in a vicious attack, it was claimed in court.

Austin Duckworth offered £5,000 on Facebook to anyone who was willing to murder pensioner Stephen Duckworth, a jury at Preston Crown Court was told.

The 72-year-old died from head injuries he suffered in an assault at his home in St George’s Road, Deepdale on August 26 last year.

The prosecution allege 37-year-old son Austin broke down his father’s front door, knocked him to the floor and then subjected him to a barrage of at least 10 blows to his head and face. He then calmly walked away.

The injuries the dad suffered led to a rapid deterioration in his condition and he was admitted to hospital later that day for surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. He never recovered and died just over six weeks later.

Duckworth has pleaded not guilty to both murder and unlawful killing (manslaughter).

Opening the prosecution case barrister Rachel Shenton told the jury of eight men and four women: “The prosecution say this is a case of murder. Manslaughter is there as a proper alternative.

“The allegation is that the defendant, who was then aged 37, murdered his 72-year-old father. The prosecution bring this case and the prosecution must prove it.”

Ms Shenton said Duckworth and his father had previously had a close relationship, but that had deteriorated due to the son becoming aggressive and threatening towards his dad.

On the day of the alleged assault Duckworth turned up at his father’s house in St George’s Road asking for his walking boots. Mr Duckworth put a security latch on the door because he was afraid and kept his son outside while he went to look for them.

When he returned and said he couldn’t find them, Duckworth kicked in the door, breaking the latch, and hit his father with his fist on the lower jaw. Mr Duckworth dropped to his knees and put his hands over his head to protect himself. He was then subjected to “a pummelling” from his son’s fists to both sides and the top of his head. He was struck approximately 10 times, said Ms Shenton.

Duckworth then “calmly walked away in the direction of Preston North End,” she said.

Police and paramedics were called and Mr Duckworth declined to go to hospital to be checked over. He had visible injuries to his face, neck and hands.

The victim gave a statement to police in which he said his son had assaulted him.

Throughout the day Mr Duckworth became increasingly unwell and eventually called 999 asking for an ambulance, saying he was suffering from a “blinding” headache and feeling sick.

He was taken to A&E at the Royal Preston Hospital where a scan showed he had an acute subdural haematoma – a bleed on the brain. Doctors decided to stop the blood-thinning medication he was on (Warfarin) so they could operate the following day to remove a blood clot.

But Mr Duckworth suffered a stroke to the left side of his body and by September 13 he was taken off a ventilator with the agreement of members of his family. He died on October 12.

Ms Shenton told the jury there had been a number of incidents involving Duckworth and his dad. She said their relationship had “spiralled out of control” in the year before the assault.

St George's Road, Deepdale where victim Stephen Duckworth was attacked by his son

Mr Duckworth had contacted the police on several occasions reporting he had been threatened or assaulted by his son.

In 2021 he said he had been put in a headlock by Austin, thrown to the ground and “almost strangled.”

After another call Mr Duckworth told police: “These issues between me and my son are increasing and getting worse and I won’t stand for him treating me like that.”

Duckworth was given a caution, but the calls to police continued. He was said to have taken a flying kick at his dad’s front window.

Then he was eventually arrested and charged with common assault on his dad. He was on bail awaiting court when the final incident took place. The conditions attached to his bail prevented him from going within 300-metres of his father’s house, or contacting him in any way.

On August 8, less than three weeks before the fatal assault, Mr Duckworth said he was scared because his son had offered £5,000 on Facebook to anyone “willing to kill him.”

In “aggressive and sometimes bizarre” messages on social media he said he wanted his dad out of the house in St George’s Road because it was being left to him in his will.

Another Facebook message asked: “Anybody want to sort my dad out for £5K?” Then he messaged a mate asking: “Do you want to kill my dad for £5K?”

On August 12 he messaged his mother, who had separated from Mr Duckworth years earlier, saying he wanted possession of the house, which was worth around £80,000.

Just five days before the fatal assault his mother messaged him asking: “You trying to kill me off?” To which he replied: “No, I’m trying to kill dad off.”

Duckworth stayed at his mum’s home the night before the incident and next morning was seen on CCTV walking along St George’s Road in the direction of his father’s house. Shortly after the incident he was heard by a witness nearby to shout: “You had better ring a f***ing ambulance.”

Duckworth was arrested a day later in a McDonald’s restaurant in Preston. He was originally charged with GBH - because his father was still alive – and remanded in custody. After Mr Duckworth died he was charged with murder.

His response to police was: “How could I have murdered him when I’ve been in here (custody)?” He insisted he was not responsible for the death of his father.

Ms Shenton added that doctors who examined Mr Duckworth in hospital said he showed signs of “blunt force trauma to the head.”

A Home Office pathologist said his injuries were consistent with being punched to the head. He also maintained that had Mr Duckworth not been assaulted he would probably not have suffered the stroke which eventually killed him.