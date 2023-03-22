News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted in connection with Preston burglary ‘could be violent if approached’, police warn

The public have been warned a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Preston “could be violent if approached”.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT

Kingsley Cairns is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Preston.

The 24-year-old is described as white, of medium build with brown hair.

He has links to Croston, Bamber Bridge and Preston.

Kingsley Cairns is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He could be violent if approached so please report any sightings to police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call 01772 209 940 or email [email protected]