Man wanted in connection with Preston burglary ‘could be violent if approached’, police warn
The public have been warned a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Preston “could be violent if approached”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:03 GMT
Kingsley Cairns is wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Preston.
The 24-year-old is described as white, of medium build with brown hair.
He has links to Croston, Bamber Bridge and Preston.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He could be violent if approached so please report any sightings to police immediately.”
Anyone with information should call 01772 209 940 or email [email protected]