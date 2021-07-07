Lancashire Police release new picture of missing 14-year-old schoolgirl with links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Burnley
A new picture of a missing Lancashire schoolgirl has been released as police continue to investigate her disappearance.
Lily Ives, 14, was reported missing from home in Clayton-le-Moors, near Accrington, on Saturday (July 3).
Lancashire Police initially appealed for information on her whereabouts yesterday (Tuesday, July 6) and released a picture of Lily in her school uniform.
But today (Wednesday, July 6), the force has issued an updated picture of Lily, which is thought to more accurately resemble her recent appearance.
The 14-year-old has been missing for four days and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Lily is known to have links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Burnley, but could be elsewhere in the county.
PC Olivia Callaghan said: "We have released a new image of a missing teenager we want to find.
"Lily Ives is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with mousey, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white trainers at the time of her disappearance.
"We hope by releasing this new picture it will help jog people's memories and assist with finding Lily.
"If you have seen someone matching her description and appearance please come forward."
If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting log 0617 of July 4. In an emergency, always call 999.