Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a pub assault in Lancaster.

They were alerted to an incident which happened around 1.30am on Saturday, 27 September 27, at the Crafty Scholar pub located at 33-37 Church Street.

A man in his 30s was punched and knocked unconscious, suffering concussion as a result.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with an assault which happened around 1.30am on Saturday, 27 September 27, at the Crafty Scholar pub in Lancaster | Lancaster Area Police

A spokesperson for Lancaster Police said: “Do you recognise the man in the images? We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an assault in Lancaster.”

If you recognise the man or have information as to who it might be, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 0104 of 27th September.