Edward Hutchinson is wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage offences at a property in Skelmersdale.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with a mole on his left cheek.

He also has a 3in scar on his right forearm.

He is originally from Rochdale but is believed to be in Skelmersdale.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0636 of August 11, 2022.

For immediate sightings, call 999.