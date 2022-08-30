Man wanted in connection with assault and criminal damage offences at Skelmersdale property
A man is wanted by police in connection with a number of offences in Skelmersdale.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:47 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:48 pm
Edward Hutchinson is wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage offences at a property in Skelmersdale.
The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with a mole on his left cheek.
He also has a 3in scar on his right forearm.
He is originally from Rochdale but is believed to be in Skelmersdale.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0636 of August 11, 2022.