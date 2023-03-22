Man wanted in connection with alleged domestic offences has links to Lancashire
A man who is wanted by Merseyside Police has links to Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT
Jack Howard is wanted by detectives in connection with alleged domestic offences.
The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair, a beard and hazel eyes.
He has links to Kirkby and Banks in Lancashire.
Anyone with any information about Howard’s whereabouts can contact police
Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference number 23000058868.