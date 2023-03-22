News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted in connection with alleged domestic offences has links to Lancashire

A man who is wanted by Merseyside Police has links to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

Jack Howard is wanted by detectives in connection with alleged domestic offences.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair, a beard and hazel eyes.

He has links to Kirkby and Banks in Lancashire.

Jack Howard, 32, is wanted by detectives in connection with alleged domestic offences (Credit: Merseyside Police)
Anyone with any information about Howard’s whereabouts can contact police

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference number 23000058868.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.