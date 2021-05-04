Man wanted in Class A drugs investigation has links to East Lancashire

Officers want to speak to Mark Redshaw in connection with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

The 36-year-old - described as 5ft 4in tall, has links to Darwen, Liverpool, the Salford area of Manchester and Cheshire.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or 999 for immediate sightings.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

