Preston burglar wanted on recall to prison

Police are looking for Simon Allonby, 28, who was originally sentenced in February 2020 to one year and four months in prison for burglary.

He is described as white, around 6ft 1ins, of average build, with blue eyes, short, light brown hair and a dark beard.

He has links to the Ribbleton and city centre areas of Preston.

Anybody with information is asked not to approach him, but to get in touch with Lancashire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact the force by emailing either [email protected] or [email protected]

