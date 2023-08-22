Man wanted for several offences including non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm has links to Preston and Leyland
A man who is wanted by police in connection with a number of offences has links to Preston and Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 17:31 BST
Clayton Campbell is wanted for non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm, coercive and controlling behaviour and theft.
Campbell uses alternate spellings of his name and also goes by the nickname Soupy.
The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair.
He has a number of tattoos on his neck, wrists, hands and arms.
He has links to Preston, Leyland and Doncaster.
Police urged the public not to approach Campbell if they see him, but to call 999.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].