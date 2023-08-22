Clayton Campbell is wanted for non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm, coercive and controlling behaviour and theft.

Campbell uses alternate spellings of his name and also goes by the nickname Soupy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Clayton Campbell is wanted for non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm and more (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has a number of tattoos on his neck, wrists, hands and arms.

He has links to Preston, Leyland and Doncaster.

Police urged the public not to approach Campbell if they see him, but to call 999.