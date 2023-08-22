News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Man arrested on suspicion of money-laundering after more than £250,000 found in car stopped on M6 near Leyland

A man was arrested after police found more than £250,000 in a car on the M6 near Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:06 BST

Officers stopped a black Kia Sportage on the M6 near Leyland at around 3.35pm on Monday (August 21) after spotting it being driven “suspiciously”.

Police subsequently found tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than a quarter of a million pounds in the back of the car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering at the scene.

A man was arrested after £250,000 in cash was found in a car near Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)A man was arrested after £250,000 in cash was found in a car near Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man was arrested after £250,000 in cash was found in a car near Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Two men wanted by Lancashire Police following attack outside Nationwide bank in ...

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (August 22).

Temp Det Chief Insp Mark Riley, of Lancashire Police’s Digital Media Investigation and Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in this proactive policing.

“I hope it sends out a strong message to Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains. We will find it and we will take it off you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 880 of August 21, 2023.