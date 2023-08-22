Officers stopped a black Kia Sportage on the M6 near Leyland at around 3.35pm on Monday (August 21) after spotting it being driven “suspiciously”.

Police subsequently found tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than a quarter of a million pounds in the back of the car.

A 35-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering at the scene.

A man was arrested after £250,000 in cash was found in a car near Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon (August 22).

Temp Det Chief Insp Mark Riley, of Lancashire Police’s Digital Media Investigation and Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in this proactive policing.

“I hope it sends out a strong message to Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains. We will find it and we will take it off you.”