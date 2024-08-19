Man wanted for breaching restraining order has links to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who is wanted by police has links to Blackpool.
Ben Barratt is wanted in relation to the breach of a restraining order.
He has links to Blackpool as well as Herne Bay and Leeds.
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see him, quoting 46/110962/24.
Information can also be reported online via Kent Police’s website at https://www.kent.police.uk/ro/report/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.