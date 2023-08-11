Man wanted for breaching non-molestation order has links across Preston
A public appeal has been launched to find a man who breached a non-molestation.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST
Alan Hancock is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order.
The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of broad build, with short fair hair.
He is known to frequent the Greenlands, Moor Nook, Grange and Brookfield areas of Preston.
If you have any information about Hancock’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.