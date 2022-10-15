Man wanted by police in connection with a burglary with violence, theft and damage to property in Preston
Preston and Chorley Police are appealing for help to find a man connected with various offences, and warn the public not to approach him.
Start Day is wanted by police in connection with a burglary with violence, theft and damage to property in Preston.
Day, 40, is described as 5ft 9in tall with a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
He has links to Chorley and Preston.
The public are asked not to approach Day but to instead call 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected]