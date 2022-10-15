News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man wanted by police in connection with a burglary with violence, theft and damage to property in Preston

Preston and Chorley Police are appealing for help to find a man connected with various offences, and warn the public not to approach him.

By Aimee Seddon
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Start Day is wanted by police in connection with a burglary with violence, theft and damage to property in Preston.

Day, 40, is described as 5ft 9in tall with a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Read More

Read More
Lancashire Police appeal for information as man in his 30s dies in a collision o...
Have you seen wanted Stuart Day?

Most Popular

He has links to Chorley and Preston.

The public are asked not to approach Day but to instead call 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected]