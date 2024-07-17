Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a man following a fire on a street in Accrington.

Officers received a report of a fire on Carlisle Road on Monday.

The fire is thought to have been started at around 3am, police said.

A man is wanted following a fire on Carlisle Road in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Detectives later released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or doorbell footage of Carlisle Road between 2.50am and 3.20am on Monday, please call 101 quoting log 0266 of July 15, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.