Man wanted by Lancashire Police following fire on Carlisle Road in Accrington

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a man following a fire on a street in Accrington.

Officers received a report of a fire on Carlisle Road on Monday.

The fire is thought to have been started at around 3am, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man is wanted following a fire on Carlisle Road in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)A man is wanted following a fire on Carlisle Road in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man is wanted following a fire on Carlisle Road in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Detectives later released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or doorbell footage of Carlisle Road between 2.50am and 3.20am on Monday, please call 101 quoting log 0266 of July 15, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceFirePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice