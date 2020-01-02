Man wanted after suspected 'racially-motivated' hit and run leaves two injured outside Rawtenstall nightclub

Have your say

A man and woman were walking on Bacup Road when a car deliberately mounted the pavement and collided with them on Christmas Eve.



Lee Clarke, 22, is wanted by police in connection with a hit and run collision in Rawtenstall which left two people injured.

A man and woman were walking on Bacup Road, close to Revival nightclub, when a blue Volkswagen Golf mounted the pavement and collided with them at around 11.30pm on December 24.

The driver of the vehicle then drove away from the scene, leaving both victims with minor injuries.

Earlier in the evening the man and woman had been verbally abused in a nearby pub in a suspected racially-motivated attack.

Detectives are treating both incidents as linked.

Lee Clarke (Pictured) is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short, light-brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following extensive enquiries, officers want to speak to Lee Clarke in connection with the offences.

Det Insp Tom Edmondson, of Burnley CID, said: “Clarke is wanted in connection with a serious offence and we would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

“Clarke knows we want to speak to him and I would urge he contacts police immediately.”

Clarke, of Hamer Avenue, Rossendale, is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short, light-brown hair.

A woman, also wanted by police in connection with both incidents, was arrested earlier today (Tuesday, December 31).

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident number 1500 of December 24. In an emergency call 999.

A 23-year-old woman from Rawtenstall has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.