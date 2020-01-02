Images of two suspects released after multiple vehicles targeted by thieves in Chorley

Police have released images of two men they would like to talk to in relation to the recent vehicle thefts in Adlington and Whittle-le-Woods.

Lancashire Constabulary have carried out extensive enquiries after a series of vehicle break-ins affected numerous residents across Chorley.

Reports suggest that the offenders moved from one vehicle to another until they found one that was unlocked.

They would then break into the unlocked vehicle and steal items from inside, say police.

As part of their investigation, police would like to identify and speak to the two men pictured.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: "We have carried out extensive enquiries in relation to the recent vehicle thefts in the Adlington area and are aware of CCTV images that are circulating online.

Police have released images of two men they would like to talk to in relation to the recent vehicle thefts. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"As part of our investigation we would like to identify and speak to the two men pictured. We have also identified a third man who we will be sharing details of in a later post.

"We take reports of this nature very seriously and appreciate the support from the community in providing us with information and CCTV footage.

"It is clear from the footage that many vehicles have been targeted."

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and to avoid keeping valuables inside where possible.

If you have any information regarding the break-ins, you can get in touch with police by emailing 1983@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.