Man wanted after spate of burglaries in Preston believed to have been staying in Blackpool hotel
A man is wanted by police following a number of burglaries in Lancashire.
Thomas Green is wanted following a number of commercial burglaries at addresses in Preston city centre since March 21.
Officers believe the 37-year-old was staying at a hotel in Blackpool last weekend.
Green, of Castleton Road, Deepdale, is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with a number of tattoos.
He has links to Fulwood, Ribbleton and the city centre, police said.
Anyone with information should call 101, (01772) 209940 or email [email protected]