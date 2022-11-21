Police were called to reports a person had been shot in Birch Green Road at 6.10pm on Wednesday (November 9).

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to his leg when emergency services arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where police said he remained on Monday (November 21).

Officers said they had been searching for Warren Williams since the incident and later launched a public appeal to find him.

The 19-year-old’s last known address was Fairlie in Skelmersdale, but he also has links to Merseyside.

Det Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “If you know where he might be, or if you have seen him, then I would ask that you get in touch.

Have you seen Warren Williams? Police want to speak to him after a shooting in Skelmersdale earlier this month (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Please do not approach him yourself but call the police.

“I would also urge Williams himself to contact us if he sees this appeal. You know we are looking for you and sooner or later we will find you.”

He added: “I am grateful for all the help the community have given us so far and I would once again ask that if you were in the Birch Green Road area at the time of the attack and saw anything suspicious, or if you have CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage, that you come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.

“We will absolutely not tolerate the use of firearms on the streets of Lancashire.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who resort to such levels of violence and put them before the courts.”

A 21-year-old man from Skelmersdale who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 0274 of November 18th.

For immediate sightings call 999.