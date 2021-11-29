Man wanted after alleged 'racist incident' at Preston barbers

The alleged "racist incident" occurred at the Turkish Barbers in Fishergate Hill on Saturday, October 30.

On Sunday (November 28), police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in relation to the incident.

The person pictured is described as a white man, in dark clothing, carrying a blue bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Apologies, we know the CCTV isn’t the best quality, but we're hoping someone will recognise the man pictured."

"We believe he could have information which will help our enquiries."

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 04/175086/21.

Police want to speak to a man following a "racist incident" at a barber shop in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.