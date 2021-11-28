The driver will appear at Manchester Crown Court in January

Matthew Graham Towler, 41, from Preston, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on November 26.

He was charged with several offences, which are alleged to have taken place in Salford and Leigh the day before.

These include: Dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving disqualified, handling stolen goods and going equipped for a theft of a motor vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on January 4.