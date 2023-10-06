Man undergoes surgery after suffering broken jaw in attack outside Black Bull Hotel in Haslingden
A group of young men approached the victim outside the Black Bull Hotel in Blackburn Road at around 11pm on Tuesday (October 3).
One of the men then punched the victim in the face before fleeing the scene.
The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a broken jaw and had to undergo surgery.
Police said he remained in hospital in a “poorly condition” on Friday (October 6).
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the attack and for any CCTV footage of the incident.
“Also, if you were in the Black Bull Hotel prior to the assault and have information, we would like you to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting 0175 of October 4.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.