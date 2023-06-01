Police were called to Chapel Street at around 7.15pm on Monday (May 29).

A man suffered a slash injury to his shoulder and was treated at the scene, officers said.

A 47-year-old man from Chorley was later arrested on suspicion of affray following an investigation.

Officers want to speak to this man after disorder broke out on a street in Chorley, leaving one person injured (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Thursday (June 1) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this case and reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1283 of May 29, 2023.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.