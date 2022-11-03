The victim was approached by four youths in Queen Street.

He was first punched in the face by one of the group before another rammed a bike against him.

As he lay on the floor, he was kicked in the head by the group, causing serious injuries.

Officers on Thursday (November 3) released an image of a boy they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack – which occurred on March 23.

Anyone who recognises the boy or has information should call 101, quoting log number 0458 of March 23, 2022.