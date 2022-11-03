News you can trust since 1886
Man suffers ‘serious eye injury’ after being kicked in head by group of youths in vicious Morecambe attack

A man was kicked in the head by a group of youths in Morecambe.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 6:24pm

The victim was approached by four youths in Queen Street.

He was first punched in the face by one of the group before another rammed a bike against him.

As he lay on the floor, he was kicked in the head by the group, causing serious injuries.

Officers on Thursday (November 3) released an image of a boy they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack – which occurred on March 23.

Anyone who recognises the boy or has information should call 101, quoting log number 0458 of March 23, 2022.

Do you recognise this boy? Detectives want to speak to him after a man was kicked in the head by a group of youths in Morecambe (Credit: Lancashire Police)