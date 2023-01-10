A man was assaulted in the men’s toilets at Hopwoods Tap House in Church Street at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 21.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered “facial injuries” in the attack.

A 30-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to March 21.

Officers want to speak to these two men in connection with the public order offence (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police on Tuesday (January 10) released images of four men they wanted to identify following CCTV enquiries.

“We want to speak to two men, pictured top row, in connection with the public order offence,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The two men pictured on the bottom row are witnesses.

These two men are not suspected of any crime but could help police with their investigation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“They are not suspected of any crime but could help with our investigation.”

