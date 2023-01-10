News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man suffers ‘facial injuries’ after being attacked in toilets of Hopwoods Tap House in Preston

A man was left with “facial injuries” after he was attacked in the toilets of a bar in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 6:00pm

A man was assaulted in the men’s toilets at Hopwoods Tap House in Church Street at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 21.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered “facial injuries” in the attack.

Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to March 21.

Officers want to speak to these two men in connection with the public order offence (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Preston boys charged with knifepoint robbery outside Morrisons supermarket

Police on Tuesday (January 10) released images of four men they wanted to identify following CCTV enquiries.

Hide Ad

“We want to speak to two men, pictured top row, in connection with the public order offence,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The two men pictured on the bottom row are witnesses.

Hide Ad
These two men are not suspected of any crime but could help police with their investigation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“They are not suspected of any crime but could help with our investigation.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1297 of December 21.