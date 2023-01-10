Man suffers ‘facial injuries’ after being attacked in toilets of Hopwoods Tap House in Preston
A man was left with “facial injuries” after he was attacked in the toilets of a bar in Preston city centre.
A man was assaulted in the men’s toilets at Hopwoods Tap House in Church Street at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 21.
The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered “facial injuries” in the attack.
A 30-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to March 21.
Police on Tuesday (January 10) released images of four men they wanted to identify following CCTV enquiries.
“We want to speak to two men, pictured top row, in connection with the public order offence,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“The two men pictured on the bottom row are witnesses.
“They are not suspected of any crime but could help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1297 of December 21.