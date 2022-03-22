Man stabbed in the chest at Morecambe pub

A man was stabbed in the chest at the Joiner’s Arms in Morecambe.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:19 pm

Police said they were called out around 9.30pm on Thursday (March 17) to a report of an assault in Queen Street, Morecambe.

A man in his 30s had suffered a stab wound at the Joiners Arms.

The man suffered a chest injury and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called to the Joiner's Arms in Morecambe after a report of an assault. A man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital.

Two men, 25 and 23, both from Morecambe and a 29-year-old man from Lancaster were arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.