Man stabbed in the chest at Morecambe pub

Police said they were called out around 9.30pm on Thursday (March 17) to a report of an assault in Queen Street, Morecambe.

A man in his 30s had suffered a stab wound at the Joiners Arms.

The man suffered a chest injury and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

