Man stabbed and child hit by glass bottle during night of violence in Blackburn

A glass bottle was thrown at a car, smashing a window and hitting a child, in Fishmoor Drive at approximately 5pm on Monday (May 31).

The child was not seriously hurt, police said.

Shortly before 8.35pm, officers responded to reports a number of people were fighting - some with weapons - in Arran Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mercedes car and a house had been damaged.

When officers arrived they found the passenger of a Volkswagen Golf, a 36-year-old man from Blackburn, had suffered a single stab wound to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage following incidents of disorder in Blackburn.

Det Insp Andy Horne, of East CID, said: "This completely unacceptable behaviour has left a man with serious injuries, which could very easily have proved to be fatal.

"I know this kind of behaviour will have been of concern to the community but I would like to stress that they are both being treated as isolated incidents and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the public. Nonetheless reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area.

"While we have made a number of arrests, we are still working to establish exactly a full picture of what has gone on. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Two men from Blackburn, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous body harm.

A 37-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of a firearm offence, and a 20-year-old woman from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1661 of May 31, 2021.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.