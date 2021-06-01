Police at the scene of 'serious collision' in Colne involving a pedestrian and car

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and car in Regent Street, Colne.

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will update you in due course."

Emergency services are at the scene