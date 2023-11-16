Man spotted naked from the waist down during two incidents of indecent exposure in Preston
The first occurred near Lancaster Canal where it meets Aqueduct Street at around 4pm on Monday (November 13).
The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 20-25 and around 6ft tall.
He was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a mid-thigh length black puffer jacket and was naked on the bottom half of his body.
The second incident happened on Ashmoor Street at around 7.30am on Tuesday (November 14).
The suspect in this case had a similar description to the first.
Police said no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.
PC Dan Micciche-Wright from Preston Police said: “These are shocking incidents which have been extremely upsetting for the victims.
“I understand that offences like that can cause the community a great deal of concern, but I want to reassure people that we have officers investigating these offences and patrols will be increased as a precaution.”
If you have any information or footage that could help police with their investigation, call 101 or email fo[email protected] quoting 1123 of November 16.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.