A man was spotted naked from the waist down during two incidents of indecent exposure in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first occurred near Lancaster Canal where it meets Aqueduct Street at around 4pm on Monday (November 13).

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 20-25 and around 6ft tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a mid-thigh length black puffer jacket and was naked on the bottom half of his body.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after two incidents of indecent exposure in Preston (Credit: Google)

The second incident happened on Ashmoor Street at around 7.30am on Tuesday (November 14).

The suspect in this case had a similar description to the first.

Police said no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Dan Micciche-Wright from Preston Police said: “These are shocking incidents which have been extremely upsetting for the victims.

“I understand that offences like that can cause the community a great deal of concern, but I want to reassure people that we have officers investigating these offences and patrols will be increased as a precaution.”

If you have any information or footage that could help police with their investigation, call 101 or email fo[email protected] quoting 1123 of November 16.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.