Man left with broken ribs and ‘serious facial injuries’ after being attacked in Preston city centre
The assault occurred on Fishergate as the victim and a friend were walking away from the city centre at approximately 12.10am on Saturday, November 11.
The victim was assaulted outside of the WHSmith store by two men as two women watched the incident unfold.
The victim ran off but was chased by the two men who proceeded to attack him again outside of the Primark store.
Police said the victim lost consciousness in the attack and suffered two broken ribs and serious facial injuries.
Officers on Thursday (November 16) released CCTV images of a number of suspects and witnesses they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are looking to identify the two men in the CCTV stills who we believe carried out the assaults.
“Also, we want to trace the two women who were witnesses – we would like to stress that they are not suspected of being involved.”
If you recognise any of the people in the images, call police on 101 or email [email protected] or contact 101 quoting log 0020 of November 11.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.