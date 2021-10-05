Man 'slashed in buttock with blade' after electric scooter stolen during 'frightening' Preston robbery

The victim, a man in his 40s, was travelling along the disused railway lines close to the path to Brookfield Park and Fairfax Road on September 28.

Five men wearing balaclavas approached the man before kicking him off the bike and stabbing him in the buttock with a blade at around 10.30pm.

The group then fled the scene with the electric scooter and "an amount of cash".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was 'slashed in the buttock with blade' during a 'very frightening' robbery in Preston.

DC Joseph Harper, from Preston CID, said: "This incident was very frightening for the victim who was just travelling to visit a friend when he was set upon.

"If anyone saw anything or has any information they think could help with our enquiries I would urge them to contact us.

"Likewise, if you know someone who acquired an e-scooter in the Brookfield area at the end of last month then please also let us know as we would want to speak to them about this."

The group - described as aged in their 20s - were dressed in black clothing and were wearing black balaclavas.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident reference 0058 of September 29.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.