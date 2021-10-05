Preston man wanted in connection with rape investigation arrested
A man from Preston who was wanted in connection with a rape investigation has been arrested.
Corey Brooks, 23, of Ellerbeck Avenue, was being sought after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in September.
In a statement released yesterday (October 4), Temp Det Sgt John Whittle, of Preston CID, said: "Brooks is wanted for a very serious offence.
"Someone knows where he is and I would ask those individuals to come forward and speak to us."
Today (October 5), officers confirmed the 23-year-old was arrested in the Preston area on October 4.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
