Preston man wanted in connection with rape investigation arrested

A man from Preston who was wanted in connection with a rape investigation has been arrested.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:54 am

Corey Brooks, 23, of Ellerbeck Avenue, was being sought after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in September.

In a statement released yesterday (October 4), Temp Det Sgt John Whittle, of Preston CID, said: "Brooks is wanted for a very serious offence.

"Someone knows where he is and I would ask those individuals to come forward and speak to us."

Today (October 5), officers confirmed the 23-year-old was arrested in the Preston area on October 4.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

