Man slapped police officer in the face at Lancaster train station
A 21-year-old man has been convicted of assault after slapping a British Transport Police officer in the face at Lancaster train station.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:56 pm
BTP Lancashire posted the court result on their Twitter feed.
The man was sentenced to a 28 day 7pm-7am curfew, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation and £180 court costs.
The relatively new offence of Assaulting an Emergency Worker acting in the exercise of their functions, was brought into force in November 2018 and aims to criminalise common assault and battery against emergency workers.