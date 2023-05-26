Man robbed of phone and smartwatch after being knocked to ground and threatened by gang in Preston
The victim, a man in his 50s, was approached by four young men and threatened by them.
One of the suspects then assaulted the man, knocking him to the floor.
His phone and smartwatch were then stolen before the offenders fled the scene.
The incident happened near to the Marks & Spencer store in Fishergate at approximately 3.20am on Saturday, May 6.
Police on Friday (May 26) released CCTV images of four people they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.
Officers urged anyone who recognised the suspects, witnessed the attack, or had any information that may help them with their investigation to come forward.
If you need to contact the police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0235 of May 6, 2023.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.