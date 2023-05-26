News you can trust since 1886
Man robbed of phone and smartwatch after being knocked to ground and threatened by gang in Preston

A man was knocked to the ground and robbed after being threatened by a gang in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th May 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 18:04 BST

The victim, a man in his 50s, was approached by four young men and threatened by them.

One of the suspects then assaulted the man, knocking him to the floor.

His phone and smartwatch were then stolen before the offenders fled the scene.

Police are looking to identify these four suspects following a robbery in Preston city centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are looking to identify these four suspects following a robbery in Preston city centre (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The incident happened near to the Marks & Spencer store in Fishergate at approximately 3.20am on Saturday, May 6.

Police on Friday (May 26) released CCTV images of four people they wanted to speak to in connection with the robbery.

Officers urged anyone who recognised the suspects, witnessed the attack, or had any information that may help them with their investigation to come forward.

If you need to contact the police, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0235 of May 6, 2023.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.