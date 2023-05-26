News you can trust since 1886
Man due to appear in court charged with rape and assault

A 32-year-old man with rape and assault in Skelmersdale.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:43 BST

Tanveer Hussain, formerly from Skelmersdale but now living in Manchester, was arrested on Wednesday May 24 by Lancashire police in relation to offences allegedly committed earlier this month.

Hussain has been charged with two counts of raping a woman aged over 16, assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of witness intimidation.

Tanveer Hussain was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today
He had been remanded by officers to appear in the dock at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (May 26).