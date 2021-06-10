Man on electric scooter brandished machete in road rage incident in Preston

Police are looking for this man

The incident happened on Sion Close at around 12.20pm yesterday, June 9.

The male driver was travelling down the road when the man on the scooter swerved across his path. Both vehicles stopped and the man on the scooter brandished what is believed to have been a machete before scooting off in the direction of Grange Estate.

Police have released images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the incident.

PC Joe Harper said: “I understand this incident will cause the community a great deal of concern and I can confirm it is being treated as an isolated event.

“Thankfully, although left shaken, the victim in this case was not physically hurt.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we now need to speak to the man in the images who we believe can assist with our investigation. If anybody sees him I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as soon as possible. I would also ask the man himself, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us or attend his nearest police station.”