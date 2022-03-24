Man left with knife stuck in his back after 'vicious' broad daylight attack in Preston

A 23-year-old man was stabbed several times in Grafton Street after being chased by a group of youths at around 2.10pm on June 5, 2021.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the victim tripped as he was running after being pursued from the from the Fishergate Hill area.

Two men – who were later identified as Jordan Bailey, 21, and Declan Carroll, 23 – proceeded to repeatedly stab the victim with a knife.

Jordan Bailey (pictured left) and Declan Carroll (pictured right). (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim still had the knife – which had been used by Bailey – in his lower back when he was discovered by members of the public.

Detectives said no definitive motive for the attack has been established.

“This was a vicious attack which took place on a busy street in broad daylight, leaving a young man with very serious injuries,” DC Sheryll Barrie, of Preston CID, said.

“Thankfully the victim was found by members of the public and was taken to hospital, but the outcome could have been much worse.

“This could easily have been a murder investigation.”

Police said they worked tirelessly to identify the attackers in the days that followed.

Bailey and Carroll appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (March 17).

Bailey, of Rigby Street, Preston, was sentenced to six years behind bars, having previously pleaded guilty to one count of wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Carroll, of Colman Court, Preston, was sentenced to four years behind bars, having previously pleaded guilty to threatening someone with a weapon in a public place.

His sentence also included an assault from 2019 and two counts of criminal damage from 2021.

DC Sheryll Barrie added: “There is no place for this type of violence in Lancashire and knife crime will not be tolerated.

"We will continue to tackle the issue and serve justice to those responsible for such crimes.”

If you believe someone you know carries a knife, contact the police by calling 101 or reporting it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.