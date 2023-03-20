The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted after being approached by two suspects at the Ships and Giggles pub in Hammerton Street.

He suffered a fractured skull and eye socket, with him undergoing surgery.

The incident happened near to the dancefloor in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.

Police are asking for the public's help to trace these two men in connection with a serious assault in a Burnley pub (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Monday (March 20) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you see the assault or have information about it?