Man left with ‘fractured skull and eye socket’ following serious assault at Ships and Giggles pub in Burnley

A man was left needing surgery following a serious assault at a pub in Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted after being approached by two suspects at the Ships and Giggles pub in Hammerton Street.

He suffered a fractured skull and eye socket, with him undergoing surgery.

The incident happened near to the dancefloor in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.

Police are asking for the public's help to trace these two men in connection with a serious assault in a Burnley pub (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives on Monday (March 20) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you see the assault or have information about it?

“Please email [email protected] – quoting log 0866 of January 15, 2023.”