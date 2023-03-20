Man left with ‘fractured skull and eye socket’ following serious assault at Ships and Giggles pub in Burnley
A man was left needing surgery following a serious assault at a pub in Burnley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT
The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted after being approached by two suspects at the Ships and Giggles pub in Hammerton Street.
He suffered a fractured skull and eye socket, with him undergoing surgery.
The incident happened near to the dancefloor in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.
Detectives on Monday (March 20) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.