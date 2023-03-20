Police were called to the Scarisbrick Hotel in Lord Street after it was reported two women were sexually assaulted and one struck in the face at around 7.45pm on Saturday (March 18).

Officers attended and a 55-year-old man from Birkdale was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault of a female, assault and possession of a Class A drug, cocaine.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you have any information on this incident you can contact Merseyside Police quoting crime reference number 23000231083.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

