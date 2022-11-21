Police were called to reports of an assault in Darwen Street at around 4am on Sunday, October 16.

It was reported the victim, a man in his 30s, had been involved in an argument with a group of men in a nearby pub which had spilled out onto the street.

Officers on Monday (November 21) released CCTV images of a number of people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

DC Adele Hassall, of Blackburn CID, said: “This assault has left a man with some really nasty injuries.

“Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to speak to the people in these images as part of our investigation and are asking anybody who knows them to get in touch straight away.

“I appreciate that these images aren’t the clearest, but I would urge you to look very closely at them and contact us if you can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help the police to identify the people in these images? Detectives want to speak to them in connection with a serious assault in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)