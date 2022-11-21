Man left with broken nose and ankle after brawl breaks out in street following argument at Blackburn pub
A man was left with a broken nose and ankle after a brawl broke out following an earlier disagreement in Blackburn.
Police were called to reports of an assault in Darwen Street at around 4am on Sunday, October 16.
It was reported the victim, a man in his 30s, had been involved in an argument with a group of men in a nearby pub which had spilled out onto the street.
Officers on Monday (November 21) released CCTV images of a number of people they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
DC Adele Hassall, of Blackburn CID, said: “This assault has left a man with some really nasty injuries.
“Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to speak to the people in these images as part of our investigation and are asking anybody who knows them to get in touch straight away.
“I appreciate that these images aren’t the clearest, but I would urge you to look very closely at them and contact us if you can help.”
Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0262 of October 16.