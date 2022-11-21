Adlington man wanted for number of offences including false imprisonment, burglary and common assault
A public appeal has been launched to find an Adlington man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.
Graham Lilley is wanted in connection with a number of offences including malicious communication, harassment, false imprisonment, burglary and common assault.
The 42-year-old, of Derby Place, Adlington, has been sought by police since November 11.
Most Popular
He is described as 6ft tall, of large build, and has a tattoo across his neck and chest.
Anyone with any information about where Lilley may be can email [email protected]