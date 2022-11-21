News you can trust since 1886
Adlington man wanted for number of offences including false imprisonment, burglary and common assault

A public appeal has been launched to find an Adlington man who is wanted in connection with a number of offences.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 2:26pm

Graham Lilley is wanted in connection with a number of offences including malicious communication, harassment, false imprisonment, burglary and common assault.

The 42-year-old, of Derby Place, Adlington, has been sought by police since November 11.

He is described as 6ft tall, of large build, and has a tattoo across his neck and chest.

Anyone with any information about where Lilley may be can email [email protected]

Graham Lilley has been sought by police since November 11 (Credit: Lancashire Police)